Ugandan sports news platform Pulse Sports Uganda has today acquired the established domestic football news platform, Football256.

Football256 has extensively served both the Ugandan and international markets for four years, since its establishment on November 18th, 2018.

Football256 felt a sale was the right decision as the buyers carry bigger ambitions for sports in the country, region, continent and globally.

“It was not an easy decision, but we are confident it was the right decision at the right time, especially when you look at the goals and objectives of Pulse Sports,” said Football256 co-founder Clive Kyazze.

“Football256 was started on the foundation, giving young sports journalists a chance to showcase their abilities and change lives along the way, areas we have succeeded in.”

“We shall always cherish memories (good and bad), the milestones and achievements we achieved over the years, and everyone who was part of the journey,” Kyazze added.

The Pulse Sports team has recruited part of the Football256 team to maintain part of the culture that made the former excel at the top for years.

Pulse Sports has also secured the services of the most potent writers in the country – Brian Aheebwa, Emanzi Ndyamuhaki, Peter Tabu, Fred Mwambu, and Shafic Kiyaga, to provide more comprehensive and unrivalled quality content.

Football256 would like to thank its worthy customers for their unwavering support and urge them to switch to Pulse Sports for an even better experience, including international sports news, stats, live results, and videos.

