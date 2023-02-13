SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Knockout Round Playoffs from the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, with fixtures scheduled for Thursday 16 February 2023.

This Playoff round in the Europa League and Europa Conference League sees teams battling to reach the Round of 16, where the likes of Arsenal, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad [Europa League], West Ham United, Villarreal, Nice and AZ [Conference] await.

The pick of Thursday night’s action is the meeting of Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou – two true heavyweights of European football who need to perform strongly in the Europa League to re-establish their continental credentials.

“We will have to compete,” Barca manager Xavi said of facing the Red Devils. “Going to Manchester against a really tough rival and a historic side that has grown a lot with [manager Erik] Ten Hag, with great individual players.

“Yes, it is the toughest rival, once again, in the Europa League. We will have to compete, it’s a massive challenge for us, our players will probably be more motivated against a strong team and we will have to compete.”

Other matches to watch include Dutch champions Ajax taking on German up-and-comers Union Berlin; Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be away to RB Salzburg; Juventus – fresh from a crippling points deduction in domestic football which could scupper their hopes of playing European football next season – take on Nantes in Turin; and six-time champions Sevilla will welcome PSV to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

In the Europa Conference League, the early game features Portuguese side Sporting Braga at home to Italy’s Fiorentina, while the late game pits Lazio against CFR Cluj of Romania in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 16 February

19:45: Barcelona v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 3, and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:45: Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:45: Ajax v Union Berlin – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 2

19:45: RB Salzburg v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Juventus v Nantes – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Sporting CP v Midtjylland – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

22:00: Sevilla v PSV – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast details

Thursday 16 February

19:45: Sporting Braga v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Lazio v CFR Cluj – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

