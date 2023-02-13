SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round of 16, first leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 February 2023.

The action gets underway on Tuesday evening, with AC Milan hosting Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro Stadium, at the same time that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich clash at Parc des Princes in the French capital.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann has been using the Bundesliga as a testing ground to get his side ready for the challenge of facing PSG.

“We are already talking briefly about the fact that we have a big task ahead of us, that the way to get there can also partly condition our behaviour against Paris,” Nagelsmann noted.

“As far as mental stability and, of course, content are concerned, if we apply it well in the Bundesliga, we will also be armed for this high-level duel. In principle, it will be an even match and the form of the day will be a bit decisive.”

Wednesday sees Club Brugge and Benfica battle in Belgium, while Chelsea will have a tough clash at the atmospheric Westfalenstadion against Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is happy about the growing competition in his squad and is looking forward to the challenge of taking on a Premier League giant.

“We’ll be up against a top team from England. In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic, we’ll be reunited with two players who recently were with us. I’m also a very close friend of the coach, Graham Potter,” said Terzic.

“These kind of games against attractive opponents are what makes the Champions League so special. We will do all we can to make it through to the next round.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 14-15 February 2023

All times CAT

Tuesday 14 February

22:00: AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 15 February

22:00: Club Brugge v Benfica – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

