Great news for DStv football fans! The game just got better (and clearer) as SuperSport Football Channel gets upgraded to HD effective this month. What’s more, the channel now also features even more commentary options, making it more accessible for viewers of varying languages.

With the Football Channel being elevated from SD (Standard Definition) to HD (High Definition), football fans across the continent (from the DStv Access package and up) will now have video and audio quality truly befitting ‘The Beautiful Game’.

Furthermore, six language options of local commentary will be added – these are: English, Luganda, Pidgin, Twi, Ki-Swahili and Swahili.

“It is our mission to enrich our customers lives with value and quality, and what better way is there to enhance their viewing experience, than bringing them more of their favourite football in sharper, clearer quality”, says MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager Rinaldi Jamugisa. “Viewers need to simply stay connected to experience the game they love in cutting edge HD technology”.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe, reconnect or upgrade and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

