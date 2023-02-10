Viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing one of Africa’s most promising footballers, Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo, in Premier League action this coming weekend.

The 23-year-old Ghana international recently joined AFC Bournemouth, signing from Bristol City for a £10 million transfer fee, with his contract running for the next four and a half years.

Semeny, who was a member of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, made over 120 appearances and scored 21 goals for Bristol across all competitions.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Semenyo used to play basketball and fell in love with the sport, but his father, who had dreamt of playing football to the highest level but failed to reach his goal, saw his dreams come true via his son.

“Yeah, he was a big influence. When I was young, It’s funny I didn’t like football like I do now,” Semenyo said of his father, Larry, who played for Okwaku United in the Ghana Premier League.

“I liked basketball and he used to take me to the park, kicking the ball left right, and as years went on just started loving the game and it’s through him I got to love the game and embraced it.

“I embraced it for him and he can say the same thing now. He is proud. I mean it’s been a long journey, it was tough. It’s nice to reap the rewards now.”

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while. He had interest from elsewhere and so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club.”

The Cherries will hope Semenyo adds depth to their attacking options as they fight to remain in the Premier League. Their quest will continue this Saturday, 11 February, when they welcome high-flying Newcastle United to Dean Court, a match you can see LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, and SuperSport Maximo 2.

See Antoine Semenyo in the following match live on SuperSport:

All times CAT

Saturday 11 February

19:30: Bournemouth v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

