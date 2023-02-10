SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Liverpool and Everton meet for the latest edition of the Merseyside derby, set to be held at Anfield on the evening of Monday 13 February 2023.

This is a crunch clash for both the Reds and the Toffees, with the former looking to boost their chances of a top-four finish, while the latter are fighting for their lives in the English top flight.

“I know we have to do the good things even better and longer, in an ideal world for the full 95 or 100 minutes and then we are there. We will go in that direction, I am sure,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of his side’s striving for improvement.

Everton manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is looking forward to his first taste of this rivalry after replacing Frank Lampard last month.

“My job is to get the players excited to represent Everton, show some pride in the badge and in themselves,” said the former Burnley boss. “There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we can defy expectations and write our own history.”

Key players

Harvey Elliott – The young attacking midfielder has taken a big step forward this season and been one of Liverpool’s top players in the midst of a struggling campaign. He will hope to further underline his growing status with a strong showing in this derby.

Demarai Gray – The winger has been one of Everton’s better players and will likely enjoy playing in a more direct style under Dyche. Gray’s pace and ability to find pockets of space coming off the wing will make him a threat to Liverpool’s defence.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Liverpool and Everton have met in 292 matches across all competitions since 1894, with the Reds claiming 123 wins compared to 83 for the Toffees, while 86 games have been drawn.

The teams played to a goalless stalemate when they met in a Premier League clash earlier this season, played at Goodison Park in September 2022.

Battles to watch

Jurgen Klopp v Sean Dyche – Klopp and Dyche have metaphorically butted heads in the past when the latter was in charge of Burnley and that rivalry could burn even brighter for this derby, which always has an extra physical edge to it.

Thiago Alcantara v Idrissa Gueye – Thiago’s velvety passing and movement off the ball will have to be top notch to keep him one step ahead of the energetic and aggressive Gueye, who will look to dominate the ‘engine room’ battle.

Mohamed Salah v Vitalii Mykolenko – Everton’s left-back will have his hands full trying to keep Salah under wraps through 90 minutes, but doing so will go a long way to restoring his reputation with the supporters.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Monday 13 February

22:00: Liverpool v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

