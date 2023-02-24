KAMPALA —With over two decades of uniting companies through sports, the Corporate League returns this Sunday, February 26 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

To kick-off the 21st season, the highly fun-packed league will start off its first outing with a series of football games.

Having made a remarkable debut to the corporate league in the 2022 season, the former Orient Bank, now I &M Bank, is enthralled for yet another opportunity to network with other companies whilst fostering healthy lifestyles through competitive sports.

Despite their late enrolment into the league last season, the bank emerged as one of the top ten contenders and is now geared up for the new season.

The I&M Bank’s Team Manager, Godfrey Odoch said that his team is excited to be part of this year’s Corporate League once again.

“Last year, we joined the League late and put up a tremendous performance. This year we have had ample time to prepare for the League and I assure you that this year, my team is ready to win the cup,” said Odoch.

Odoch also applauded the organisers of the Corporate League for giving the different entities an opportunity to battle each other through competitive sports in a supportive environment.

“The success of this League tournament over the years is a testimony of how the power of sport and business can come together to create a successful, inclusive and positive environment for everyone. I must say, it is a powerful vehicle for team building and networking outside the boardroom,” he said.

This year’s Corporate League will see over 85 corporate entities competing in different sporting activities during the monthly outings slated to take place every last Sunday of the month.

The corporate League is a 21-year-old sports tournament that attracts different corporate companies all over the country who take part in different sporting competitions.

The 2023 season that is going to start in February will come to an end in November. Participating brands and companies compete in a plethora of games that include football, netball, swimming, athletics , basketball and tug of war among others.

