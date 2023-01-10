KAMPALA – Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho has confirmed the final squad that will feature at this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The coach confirmed a final team of 23 players from the squad that is currently having preparations in Tunisia.

From Tunisia, the team will connect to Annaba, Algeria on Wednesday where Uganda is pooled in Group B alongside Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Uganda has featured at CHAN on five occasions namely; 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Semakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa)

Midfielders

Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Rogers Kassim Mato (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants FC), Nelson Senkatuka(Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

