Ugandan sports lovers who backed Morroco’s 2022 World Cup fairytale have been awarded by PulseBet, an innovative and gaming platform.

Morocco’s national football team broke new frontiers in their heroic run-up to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar— and in the process earning punters 100% bonus with PulseBet.

At least 28 customers that staked on the semi-finals game in favour of Morocco received 100% bonus on Wednesday— cashing back every stake that backed the Atlas Lions Vs France in celebration of Morocco’s Fairy tale 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup journey.

During the World Cup, Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the semifinals in its 92-year-long history. During their fairy tale run, Morocco managed to beat Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal

One of the wildest stat from the tournament belonged to Morocco which did not concede a single goal from the opposition till the semifinal against France the then-defending champions.

A total of 28 punters backed Morocco to beat France and become the first African team to make it to the World Cup grand finale.

However, the fairy-tale run was nipped by the Les Blues as the Atlas Lions made a good account of themselves and Africa settling for the fourth position, the best an African side has ever achieved at the World Cup.

PulseBet, a company at the forefront of changing consumer patterns, disrupting markets using multi-platform experiences and personalisation rewarded the daring punters who backed Morocco to make it to the grand finale with 100% bonus.

