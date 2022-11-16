KAMPALA — MultiChoice Uganda, the mother company to GOtv and DStv platforms has on Wednesday, November 16 unveiled Ugandan local commentators for the 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of the kick-off scheduled for Sunday, November 20, MultiChoice revealed that as an African brand for Africans, it’s platform seeks to focus on providing SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv the best nail-biting sports coverage that caters to their different viewing needs.

Lois Kwikiriza, the Head of Marketing MultiChoice Uganda highlighted that SuperSport acquired the pay-TV rights to air the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on DStv and GOtv in Sub-Saharan Africa for the tournament that will run from 20 November 2022 until 18 December 2022, with SuperSport broadcasting all 64 matches.

“The SuperSport channels will carry live matches, magazine shows and panel discussions with a second channel featuring simultaneous kick-offs and a huge fan element, covered by the English teams on the ground, with inputs from key countries across our territories with an element of multiple language options: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Ki-Swahili, Twi, Swahili, Luganda, Amharic and Portuguese,” Kwikiriza explained.

She revealed that, “For Uganda, we are happy to announce that following a rigorous process, we selected and signed-on six fulltime leads and two standby commentators and analysts who will deliver their commentary in Luganda including; Peace Diana Bagala, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, John Vianney Nsimbe, Stuart Kimera, Dumba Sulaiman, Micheal Kigozi, Reuben Luyombo and Henry Kyambadde,” adding that, “all of whom have been at the helm of local football content in the country, and we are confident they will deliver exceedingly.”

Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications manager MultiChoice Uganda said that the addition of local commentary is in line with the company’s hyperlocal strategy and commitment to enhance our customers’ television experience and delight them with sports content that resonates with their viewing needs and preferences.

“Our viewers can leverage the DStv App or ShowmaxPro to catch all 64 games,” adding that, “the language offerings will be available on our DStv and GOtv platforms and customers can use the following process to navigate the language offering:

Press OPTION button on your DStv/GOtv remote

Navigate to LANGUAGE

Then scroll across to choose from the following language options:

English – Original

Soundtrack 2 of 4

Soundtrack 3 of 4

Soundtrack 4 of 4

Press OK to confirm your choice

Jamugisa also announced that there will be a public viewing for the kick-off match between Qatar and Ecuador on the 20th Nov 2022 at Legends Grounds.

“In collaboration with a strong partner Coca-Cola, we have organized a public viewing for the kick-off match at Legends grounds where the general public will access the grounds to catch the first game Qatar Vs Ecuador at that will set the tone for the entire tournament.”

This year’s tournament will attract over 35 countries all competing for the first position whose title holder’s France will be defending.

All this action will be shown on the DStv compact upwards and GOtv Supa only.

Purchase a DStv or GOtv decoder from as low as Shs. 79,000 and Ushs. 25,000 respectively.

