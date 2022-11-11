KAMPALA —The Uganda Golf Club will for the next one year organise its sporting activities without much hustle after Airtel Uganda announced a sponsorship deal of UGX. 100M.

Uganda Golf Club will receive UGX.100 cash from Airtel for a full year which will be used to fund golf activities in Uganda.

Henry Njoroge, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Director said the firm telecom sought to promote talent, and strengthen the relationship between Airtel Uganda, the sport of Golf, and the Uganda Gold Club but also remain relevant where the customers are.

“Golf is a big game for us at Airtel and this partnership presents a big opportunity to help develop the game in the country,” he said at a press conference held in Kampala.

Uganda Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course measuring 6,732 yards in length from the Blue Tees, with a part of 72, set right in the centre of Kampala City.

The Club features all the golf amenities, including a club house, a driving range, as well as putting and chipping grounds. The Club has retained the city’s last expansive stretch of greenery, a welcoming retreat amid the busy capital.

Emmanuel Wamala, the Golf Club Captain commended Airtel Uganda’s yearlong sponsorship and said industry was delighted to receive such funding.

“Airtel Uganda has invested in the country’s sports over the past years. We are delighted that they have added Golf to their growing portfolio of sustainable investments in sports. I would like to assure each one of us that we shall utilize this partnership to deliver on our commitments to the sport of Golf, and all the stakeholders especially the young golfers”

The sponsorship allows Airtel Uganda to own and sponsor the popular Wednesday club nights at the Uganda Golf Club.

At each of the activations, Golfers will get a chance to engage with the brand and win lots of goodies that will culminate into a bigger monthly club night activation, each end of month for a period of a year.

Noela Byuma, the head of branding and communication at Airtel Uganda said the partnership is not just about growing the sport of golf but also to enable the telecom company engage with high value customers who are golf players.

She said the telecom company will sponsor club nights every Wednesday and on the last Wednesday of the month.

