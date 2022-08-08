The Uganda National Beach Soccer Team, Sand Cranes, returned to the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations after a second victory over Comoros in the return leg of the qualifier played at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Goals from Nicholas Mwere and Brian Nkuubi helped the Sand Cranes sail past a resilient Comoros team as the two sides fought to qualify for the continental showpiece.

The Sand Cranes’ 4-3 win in the return leg means that they qualify on a 9-5 aggregate. Uganda secured an early advantage with a 5-2 win against the Comoros last month.

In Njeru, Uganda kicked off the game on a high note and secured their first goal as early as the first minute through Brian Nkuubi, before Mwere added two goals to give Uganda a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period.

Although the visitors had a great improvement in the second period as Moeva Chakira scored twice and Ismael Ahmed added the third to level the tie, Mwere scored a fourth goal to restore Uganda’s victory.

This becomes the second successive time Uganda is qualifying for the continent’s biggest beach soccer tournament, after making their debut in the last edition of the championship that was hosted by Senegal in 2021.

In the last edition, the Sand Cranes finished fourth after falling to Mozambique in the semifinals and Morocco in the playoffs. Senegal is the defending champion after defeating Mozambique 4-1 in the final in 2021.

Upon accomplishing all the qualifiers, the seven qualifying teams will join 2021 runners-up Mozambique, who qualified automatically as hosts for the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place October 21st to 30th in Maputo.

