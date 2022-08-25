KAMPALA — Uganda Breweries Limited has unveiled the official race kit for the inaugural Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon that is slated for September 3, in Kasese.

The kit was unveiled this Thursday afternoon at the Uganda Breweries Ltd offices in Luzira by Andrew Kilonzo, the UBL Managing Director.

A team from Equator Hikes; the marathon organisers, led by Amos Wekesa, received kits and they will soon be available to the public.

Registration for the marathon costs Shs50,000 with online retailer Jumia, the event’s payment and logistics partner.

The marathon kit comes with a vest, a running bib with a race chip, a water bottle and waist bag. The link to purchase the tickets can be accessed on bit.ly/3zMmD1O.

Jumia will now start delivering kits to people within Kampala and they will also be available at the Jumia pick up station in Kasese.

At the official unveiling of the kit, UBL’s Premium Beers Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza spoke on how Tusker Lite has gone to great lengths to support a fun sports tourism adventure that also highlights the need for environmental conservation.

“Everyone who will be in Kasese next Saturday can be rest assured that this marathon event is going to be one-of-a-kind. Our kits are here, the energy we are receiving is amazing and we can’t wait! You do not want to miss being part of this spectacular experience,” she also added.

The marathon will be held at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges in Kasese and will involve a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and a 5km fun run.

