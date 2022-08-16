KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank held a cheque handover ceremony at their headquarters in Kololo, in support of the Maroons Football Club ahead of their participation in the upcoming FUFA Super League this September 2022.

The club was established in 1965 by the Uganda Prisons Service and named Mbili Mbili. Based in Luzira Prisons grounds, which has a population of over 20,000 prisons staff, the club boasts of a rich history with notable achievements like winning two national league titles, the Super-Mini league 2007 title, and three big league titles for the 1st Division. They continue to play topflight football and have gained a huge fan base across the country.

As an indigenous bank, Housing Finance Bank takes delight in supporting local sports through its social development agenda and is privileged to have the opportunity to support one of Uganda’s oldest football clubs with a contribution of UGX 10 million.

“You are welcome to the home of mortgages. We recognize everyone needs a roof over their heads. That is at the very core of our existence. We empower Ugandans to attain financial freedom and that is something close to our hearts. As a bank, we believe that this partnership will see the re-birth and re- strengthening of the Maroons FC. This will also see the re-birth of patriotism and build what is truly Ugandan. We hope to see the Maroons rise to amazing heights,” said Michael K Mugabi, Managing Director Housing Finance Bank.

“Since its inception, the Maroons FC has seen many challenges alongside successes. With our great partnership with HFB, where we share a common history and common heritage, we hope to rise to amazing heights. This generous donation of UGX 10M once again shows that HFB is a socially responsible bank that is always ready to give back to worthy social causes in Uganda. It is also evidence of continued good bilateral relations that exist between the bank and Uganda Prisons,” said Bisanga Hillary – Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Logistics Management and also the Club’s Board Chairman.

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda and the leader in mortgage financing, with deep local expertise spanning more than 50 years. First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution, providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited.

