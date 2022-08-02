KAMPALA- World and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei will not compete in the 2022 Commonwealth games.

Cheptegei, the defending champion of both the 10,000 and 5,000 metre at the Commonwealth games was scheduled to compete in the 5,000-metre race that will be held on August 6, 2022.

The development comes after Cheptegei defended his 10,000 meter Tittle.

In a letter dated July 28 addressed to UgandaAthletes Federation President, he noted that he withdrew from the games because his body needs to recover from the just concluded World Championships in USA.

“Since the 10,000 gold achievement at the Worlds, my body has demanded and requires some rest and recovery if I am to embark on future prospects and plans including the world Cross Country Championships and world championships in athletics again later in the summer next year,” he said in a letter.

He added that, “I am really sad to withdraw from the games.”

Cheptegei however revealed that he endured illness that set back his training program and would not love to aggrave it.

“I have great belief in my brother, Jacob Kiplimo and all teammates assembled to represent and do the job required of them for our nation-Uganda” he noted.

