WAKISO – Airtel Uganda has unveiled the Nelson Mandela Statue at National Stadium. This was done on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the Mandela National Stadium Grounds.

The ceremony was attended by; Grace Naledi – Minister of Internationational Relations and Cooperations, Hansom Obua – State Minister for Sports, Noela Byuma – Head of Brand and Communication at Airtel and David Birungi, MCIPR – Airtel Head of Public Relations.

Speaking of the ceremony, Noela Byuma said that Airtel is committed to beautifying the communities where it operates. She added, “When we signed on as partners of the Stadium in 2013, the intention was to make as many tie-ups to not only improve sports but the facilities and environment.”

Obua reminded Ugandans why the stadium was named after an African icon saying “Many young people keep asking why it was named after Nelson Mandela. Many ask why we did not choose any other icons. The reasons are simple. The government believes in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and Nelson Mandela fought for the freedom of the black race. That is why this Stadium is named after him.”

The guest of honour, Grace Naledi asked people to find 67 minutes off their schedule on International Mandela day to help those who cannot help themselves.

The unveiling follows a string of community-oriented events organised by Airtel including; the Kabaka Run, the launch of the remodelled Mbale City Tower, and the donation of medical equipment Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau.

