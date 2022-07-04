KAMPALA —With just a few days left to the much -anticipated Bright House Experience, revellers along Entebbe Road got an opportunity to experience a snippet of what is expected at the Bright House this Saturday.

The brand that is synonymous with football left no stone unturned and showed up at Freedom City Mall on Entebbe Road to give people a glimpse of what will be happening in the Football Room at the Guinness Bright House that is slated for this weekend, Saturday July 9, at Motive.

The Football Harp Pop Up at Freedom City marks an end to the pre -event activities that have been taking place for the last few weeks in preparation of the Guinness Bright House.

Revellers also caught a glimpse of the Fashion installation at Acacia Mall and Art installation at the Oasis Mall in Kampala that got art connoisseurs pumped for the Bright House.

Off its Guinness Black Shines Brightest Campaign, The Bright House is a multi-dimensional immersive experience that that will see consumers interact with the dark, bold and iconic froth that is Guinness in more interactive and inventive way. It will act as a platform to empower and inspire creatives to illuminate the world with the biggest versions of themselves.

“A fusion of creativity and socialising, the Bright House will be a hub for people to connect and inspire each other over a Guinness.

The Bright House will have consumers interact with the brand in spaces of their interests scaled up from football that is synonymous with the brand to Music, Fashion and Art,” said Prudence Mutembei, Guinness Uganda, Brand Manager.

The event is invite only, however, interested parties can get invites by following all Guinness Uganda social media platforms for a chance to win tickets.

