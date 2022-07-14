After nearly three years, Corporate Games Uganda made its comeback on Sunday, 10th 2022 with a new home. Previously, the games were held at Mandela National Stadium but due to inevitable circumstances Corporate Games relocated to Kyambogo University Cricket Oval as its new home.

There was relatively a lot to leave smiles of people’s faces on the opening day of the second edition of the games other than just the return of the games after a long time. One of those being the fact that corporate games signed MoU’s with new partners who joined the ever-growing professional games.

The games are played every first Sunday of the month, however, for this month (July), we had to push the games forwards from 3rd July to 10th July in respect to the Kabaka of Buganda who was celebrating his Birthday with a run on that day as explained by the Corporate Games Chairman, Ian Rumanyika.

Numerous companies were seen making their debut in the Corporate Games and it was so evident that the games can only entice more companies to participate because of its distinctiveness and uniqueness when it comes to the use of Mercenaries. This saw the games launch a RED CARD campaign on the opening day of the season. The initiative is to have zero mercenaries engaging in the games which MUST only be played by employees of the participating corporate companies.

Ian Rumanyika said: “These games are strictly for Corporate organisations, and for only the employees of those companies. No mercenaries are permissible to participate for any company.

“Our objective is to guarantee that these Corporates can network and get to know each other. This is a huge platform where over 2000 participants come together from diverse sectors and companies meet, network and have fun,” he added.

In this new season, thirteen fun disciplines, including the newly introduced Kwepena (Dodge ball) will be contested for by different corporate companies. This was brought to the publics attention by Ian Rumanyika while addressing the media in the Press Conference. “Many Corporates have for long asked us to add the Kwepena game, so we sat down with the team and decided to have on board,” Ian stated.

Soccer, Volleyball, Athletics, Basketball, Wood ball, Cycling, Chess, Darts, Target Shooting, Fun games like Tug of war, Sack racing etc are the other disciplines that will be played this season.

During the press Conference, Ian Rumanyika (Chairman, Corporate Games) signed an MoU with the different partners of the Games. He said that Corporate Games look forward to working with them all to publicize and create more visibility and alertness for the different corporate companies.

Nation Media Group was unveiled as a new partner and joins an exciting list of media houses already in Corporate Games Uganda as NBS Sports, UBC TV and Radio 4.

NEC Uzima (Water partners), UMC Victoria Hospital (Health Care Partner), Baliks Media (Events partner), Celebrity Fitness Uganda (Aerobics and fitness Partner), Node Group (PR and Marketing partner) are also the other partners of Corporate Games Uganda in the new season.

The following are the Corporate companies that have already registered for the 2022/23 season: UMC Victoria Hospital, NARO (National Agriculture Research Organization), Royal Van Zanten, NEC (National Enterprise Corporation), Uganda National Meteorological Authority, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Uganda Industrial Research Institute, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Joint Medical Stores, Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), Red Pepper, UAP Old Mutual, Prestige Driving School, Equal Opportunities Uganda, Uganda Baati, Smart Applications, URBRA, Uganda Tourism Board, Rapid Advisory, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Public Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, UBC Group, Uganda National Oil Company, Ministry of education and Sports, Uganda Airlines, C-Care Uganda, NTV Uganda, NBS Sport, PKF Uganda, Radio 4, Graphic Systems,

The door for other companies to register and be part of Corporate Games is still agape.

The subscription fee for each company is UGX 5 million and that gives you an opportunity to take part in all the games, Corporate Games magazines among other privileges that include Media Coverage and an awards dinner at the end of the season.

The company must have at least more than 10 employees to take part in the games, must be registered with URSB as a Corporate Company Limited but also complies with the Government authorities like URA, NSSF to mention but a few.

The next outing will be held on Sunday, 7th August 2022 at Kyambogo University Cricket Oval.

