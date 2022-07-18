KAMPALA — The fifth edition of the Budo League ended on a high with dancehall star Bebe Cool bringing the eight-month long series to a captivating end at Legends Rugby Grounds on Sunday.

The day was not short of razzmatazz and it was a sight to behold as the winners’ trophies were delivered by helicopter.

After the day’s games, Peaky Blinders were crowned the Budo League champions amid a fireworks display after beating Abacuba 1-0 in the main cup final.

This victory means that the Peaky Blinders who beat BIFA 9-8 on penalties in the semis retain the title, having won the previous edition.

After the prize giving, Bebe Cool hit the stage and kicked off his performance with his hit song Katono, warming the crowd up and getting them ready for what turned out to be a captivating performance.

The star performed hit after hit, taking revelers down the memory lane with Fire a collaboration he did in the early 2000s with Wyre and Nazizi, Kaspepiki, Nkuliyo, and Easy.

However, it was his smash hit Love You Every day that got the crowd singing along word for word and cheering as the reggae dancehall star danced with a beautiful lady on stage, an act that got the crowd wild.

He later closed his performance with Tiktok, Wire Wire and Gyenvude.

Speaking to the media at the event, Captain of the Peaky Blinders Jonathan Sentamu said that it was an honour to lead a side that has reached three finals in a row and have lifted the championship trophy for a second straight season.

He also recognised his teams’ collective efforts especially in the final bend of the season.

“There has been massive effort from each and every one on the team. The boys really worked hard, and it paid off,” Sentamu said.

“In the regular season we faced some challenges, but the winning mentality was back during the finale, and it was a massive thing for us,” he added.

Meanwhile in the George Semivule Cup ( Second Tier Event) Dujay FC, Class of 2017 emerged 2-1 winners over team Massape, Class of 2014.

Sponsored by Guinness Uganda, the Budo League is a bi-weekly Sunday Football League and socialising/ networking event for the alumini of Kings College Budo.

The teams are formed by the class years with outfits fielding nine to ten players (if you have a lady in the team).

Speaking at the event, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza explained that the dedication to the league that Budonians have is the driving factor that has enabled the brand’s partnership with the league.

“I think it goes without saying that Budonians are very committed and dedicated to this league and for me that is our biggest drive as a brand to make collaborations and partnerships with people that want more and are dedicated to obtaining it,” Mutamuliza said.

The Guinness sponsored event has grown throughout the seasons becoming one of the go-to hangout events for Kampala’s corporates and party animals fortnightly.

