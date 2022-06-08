KAMPALA — Ugandan multimedia conglomerate Next Media has on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, launched its new dedicated sports broad-casting channel, NBS Sport.

The TV channel, available in HD and SD on DStv, StarTimes, Free-To-Air, and streaming exclusively on Afro Mobile, is live 24-hours a day and officially kicks off operations with live National Basketball League action between the UPDF Tomahawks and City Oilers

“We have put together a platform where Ugandan sport can leave the back pages and small segments of daily content – Ugandan sport now has a home,” said Joseph Kigozi, the Next Media Deputy Group CEO, and NBS Sport General Manager.

Kigozi added, “Sport can be a source of income for all stakeholders. A dedicated channel like NBS Sport is a great start on that journey. We look forward to working with all involved to make this a success.”

With partnerships already secured with federations, including the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations, Uganda Boxing Federation, Uganda Athletics Federation, Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda, the Pool Association of Uganda, and Uganda Chess Federation, among so many others, NBS Sport viewers can count on premium sports content, along with access to programming covering interna-tional sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

“NBS Sport allows us to play in a unique gap for an audience across demographics that we didn’t already do with our existing brands,” Kin Kariisa, the Next Media Group CEO said.



Kariisa added, “With NBS Sport, we want to play as big as we always do – we fully understand the mantle to add the deserved great value sports needs in this country, and we are hopeful that with our job done well, sports policy in our country will be positively affected.”

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa was the Guest of Honour at the NBS Sport launch event held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

He was accompanied by, among others, the Minister of Information, Communica-tions Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, and State Minister for Sports, Hon. Hamson Obua.

