CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup – Group A

Uganda vs Rwanda

FUFA Technical Centre

Wednesday, 01-06-2022 @4pm

The Uganda Crested Cranes will start their bid to win a first-ever CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup when they take on Rwanda at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Wednesday afternoon.

The Crested Cranes have been in camp for close to a month in attempt to ensure they are fine tuned for the tournament.

It is one that has eluded them since inception in 1986 and they are desperate to finally put that statistic right.

Uganda’s best performance in the competition was finishing second to winners Tanzania in the 2018 edition in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ayub Khalifan’s side has gone on to finish third and fourth in the competition and it is understandable why they are gunning to win it all this time round.

The last time Uganda hosted the competition they finished 4th after losing the 4th place playoff game 1-4 to Ethiopia.

For Rwanda, they are also yet to win the competition or finish among the last four.

They are second-favourites to negotiate their way past the group stages of the competition, behind Uganda in group A.

Ahead of the game, Crested Cranes head coach Ayub Kalifan says that his team is ready to become Regional champions.

“This is one of the tournaments that is going to show us where we are ahead of the AWCON tournament. Khalifan said..

“We have been in camp for almost a month and we are in good shape and ready to compete and become the Regional champions.

“We have no serious injuries and every body is set to play our first game on Wednesday and we hope to get the best results and performance.

The other group A game will see Burundi take on Djibouti in the early kick-off at 1pm.

Group B which features Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zanzibar and South Sudan will take to the pitch for their first games on Thursday.

