KAMPALA – Ugandan self-made celebrity and champion kickboxer Golola Moses is in preparation for his retirement fight come December 9, 2022.

At only 42, Golola says he intends to reserve energy to run his academy where he will be training young talents of Uganda.

Titled the Margherita fight, the philanthropist will face off against South Sudanese star James Majok.

Speaking to the press at Golola Moses Talent Academy in Kawempe on Saturday, he revealed that ahead of his retirement fight, his academy launching a tournament called unaweza (you can), where they shall promote the young talents in the country.

“We shall take our tournament to different regions of the country in search of new talents ahead of my retirement fight on December 9. I want to retire because Golola Moses can live forever but cannot fight forever. I don’t want to get old and be knocked out when I have not planned.”

Known for building his personal brand, Golola, they have already secured a fighting ring, unlike in the past when they used to hire which was so expensive for the academy.

“We have so many young men and women out there who believe in themselves there but they don’t get a podium where to excel their talents. We want to look for the next champion,” he said.

Golola noted that all those developed countries that win medals have strategies and academies through which they train young talents “and that’s what we need here in Uganda because it’s what will help us spot and raise talents.”

He revealed that through his weekly tournament, he will fight the increased drug abuse amongst the youth and also domestic violence.

“The reason why so many young people have been involved in drug abuse is because of idleness. So, we shall engage the ghetto youths into games that will benefit them and their nation.”

Ahead of his much-anticipated fight, he, in partnership with UNDP is doing Mt Rwenzori climbing, where they intend to see over 5000 trees planted in a move to protect the environment.

He called all the CEOs, MPs and all VIPs to join him in the hiking and local tourism but also to plant trees to conserve the environment.

Golola also challenged each and every Ugandan to plant at least one tree “because nature is for us all”.

“I believe that if we all come together, we can save nature.”

The winners of this will be the curtain raisers of the Margherita fight.

The one-man army promised to beat James Majok a knockout.

Golola and Majok faced each other in the exhibition fight at the Nyakuron Cultural Centre in Juba on 30th July 2021 but Golola lost.

Majok lauded Golola for the sportsmanship spirit and bragged about being a better puncher and kicker.

“I am not a joker but a good fighter and in fact a better one. I thank my brother Moses Golola for making it here. I promise there will be a rematch in Kampala and I will win it again,” Majok noted.

About Golola Moses

Golola has been credited with popularizing the sport of kickboxing in Uganda, a discipline which previously generated minimal fan interest in Uganda and has managed to build up a large fan following in the country.

His 2011 fight against Abdul Qadir Rahim managed to attract the largest attendance in Uganda outside of Ugandan national football team matches.

Golola is known for his humorous personality and flamboyant showmanship, traits which have helped him to popularize the sport of kickboxing in Uganda and helped him to gain a large fan following.

He is the Kickboxing Champion of East and Central Africa having emerged the winner in a controversial match against Hungarian Andras Nagy on 9 December 2011.

