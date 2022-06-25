MASAKA – Buganda Kingdom in partnership with Airtel Uganda has launched the 2022 Masaza Cup Football Tournament.

Masaza Cup is an annual Buganda Kingdom Football tournament that originated in 2004, comprising eighteen (18) Buganda Kingdom counties competing for the tournament title.

In 2021, Buddu emerged as the victor with a 2-0 win against Buwekula.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director manoj murali revealed that “Masaza Cup is among the key social events organized by the Buganda Kingdom, which ranks highly on Airtel Uganda’s calendar, and it is always a pleasure to join the Kingdom in the tournament preparations, and we pledge our continuous support.”

He added. “It is without a doubt that the tournament has grown over the years due to consistency and the sound administrative structures that have been put in place to ensure that talent is groomed as well as social-entertainment is extended to the communities where the tournament is held.”

Airtel also announced their continued financial support for the 3 monthly long tournaments. Airtel Uganda has been sponsoring the tournament since 2016.

Last year Airtel Uganda committed Ushs. 650 million towards the tournament, and this year, Airtel Uganda, the renowned football supporter will extend further financial support towards the organization of the tournament.

The Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga said, “Organizing a tournament like Masaza Cup requires a lot of financing for the tournament to be executed as planned, and therefore, we acknowledge the support from our key partners like Airtel Uganda, among others who have supported Masaza Cup, among other activities organized by the Kingdom.”

Mayiga added, “The tournament has over the years nurtured talent, provided a source of income for the youth who are actively involved, and contributed to the Kingdom’s and country’s socio-economic growth.”

The tournament will be held over a period of 3 months where 18 counties will compete for the 2022 Championship which will be climaxed in September 2022.

