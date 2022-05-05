SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to semifinal, second-leg action from the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 5 May 2022.

In the Europa Conference League Roma will welcome Leicester City to the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital city with their aggregate score locked at 1-1, while Feyenoord will take a narrow 3-2 lead to the South of France for their clash with Olympique Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

“We did well to fight our way back into the game, now we have to take that same spirit and determination to Rome,” said Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers. “This is a wonderful opportunity for us and we owe it to the supporters to make the most of it.”

The Europa League, meanwhile, will bring you action from Ibrox in Glasgow, Scotland where Rangers take on RB Leipzig and look to overturn a 1-0 deficit, while the Waldstadion in Germany features the clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United, which stands 2-1 in favour of the Bundesliga side.

Despite a home defeat in the first leg, Hammers manager David Moyes still has belief in his team: “They [Frankfurt] are a really good side, who have put out a couple of big teams in this competition. But we have as well. I want us to feel positive about it and try and enjoy it as much as we can. We have to start getting used to it and thinking this is where we are supposed to be.”

The final for the Europa League will be held at Estadio Ram Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain on Wednesday 18 May, while the Europa Conference league final is set for the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania a week later.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 5 May

21:00: Roma v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:00: Olympique Marseille v Feyenoord – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast details

Thursday 5 May

21:00: Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Rangers v RB Leipzig – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

