Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned the Uganda Cranes squad that will start preparations for the upcoming 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Bellagambi Giousue is part of the squad that was announced on Sunday, May 22.

Bellagambi who is 20-years old joined Huddersfield Town from National League side Ebbsfleet United at the start of the 2021/22 season.

He has not featured in a single Championship game this season as Huddersfield makes attempts to return to the English Premier League.

The English-born shot stopper is one of three goalkeepers that have been summoned in the squad. The others are Ethiopian based Charles Lukwago and URA FC’s Alionzi Nafian.

Uganda will open their campaign with an away fixture against Algeria on 4th June in Oran followed by a home game, four days later (8th June) with Niger at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The players will enter camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi on Monday 23rd May 2022 at 8am. The training programme will start 10am using the Fast Fusion Indoor Facility and Gym.

The Uganda Cranes Preliminary Squad for 2022 AFCON Qualifiers

Goalkeepers

Lukwago Charles (St. George), Bellagambi Giousue (Huddersfield Town), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC).

Defenders

Bwomono Elvis (IBV), Kizito Gavin (SC Villa), Begisa James (UPDF FC), Muleme Isaac (Viktoria Zizkov), Kayondo Abdu Azizi (Real Monarchs), Mugabi Bevis (Motherwell), Awanyi Timothy (Ashdod), Lwaliwa Khalid (Vipers SC), Ramadan Musa (Cincinnati), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Walusimbi Enoch (Express FC)

Midfielders

Aucho Khalid (Yanga), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Youngman Marvin (Bright Stars FC), Serwadda Stephen (New York Red Bulls), Mutyaba Muzamil (Kyovu Sports), Mato Rogers (KCCA FC), Miya Faruku (Lviv), Okello Alan (Paradou)

Attackers

Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Aliro Moses (Wakiso Giants FC), Kiwanuka Hakim (Proline FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Kyambadde Alan (Gouna), Kizza Martin (Express FC), Okwi Emanuel (Kiyovu Sports), Bayo Fahad (Bnei Sakhin), Kakooza Derick (Valmiera), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Shaban Mohamed (Onduparaka FC).

