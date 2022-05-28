KAMPALA — Heineken will launch a new TVC campaign called ‘Cheers to All Fans’ hosting an exclusive match viewing experience at Icon Lounge and Panamera.

The TVC campaign flips gender stereotypes on their head, celebrating all the female fans out there who sneak a peek at the footie scores while they are on a date or get together with friends to watch the match.

This Saturday, May 28, 2022, English side Liverpool will be gunning for a seventh Champions League title on the back of a season that has seen them win two domestic trophies already.

Current La Liga Champions and 13-time UCL winners Real Madrid will also be looking to further establish their European dominance with a fourteenth winners medal.

In Uganda, the excitement will be twice as much as Heineken and Malembe will be hosting an exclusive match viewing experience at Icon Lounge and Panamera.

