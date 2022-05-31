The newly named Black Stars technical team, led by Coach Otto Addo, has named a 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and international friendlies.

On June 1, Ghana will face Madagascar, followed by a match against the Central African Republic four days later. As part of their World Cup preparations, the Black Stars will compete in the Kirin Cup event in Japan next month where they’ll be up against hosts Japan, Tunisia, and Chile. All matches will be available for betting on prominent sports betting sites and across multiple bookmakers.

After missing out on the World Cup qualifiers in March, the four-time African champions will welcome back veteran midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

After completing his two-match ban, Captain Andre Ayew has returned to the squad. He missed the crucial World Cup play-offs against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, two local players, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah, have been called up to coach Otto Addo’s team, but vice-captain Thomas Partey, who is recovering from a thigh injury sustained in April, is a notable absentee.

Debutants

Among the 33 players named by Otto, there is a place for three debutants who have played key roles for their respective clubs and are now prepared to represent Ghana at the international level.

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo finished as the leading scorer for Bristol City in the English Championship. He scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 20 goals in the just concluded English second tier. Due to injury, the 22-year-old striker missed Ghana’s World Cup doubleheader against Nigeria in March, but he will have another chance to represent the West African nation in the qualifiers next month.

Betway will present all qualifiers for betting, meaning bettors can enjoy various markets with high-quality odds.

Augustine Okrah

Okrah has been superb for Bechem United in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season. Thanks to the former Asante Kotoko playmaker, the Hunters have reached the FA Cup final and are in contention for the Ghana Premier League title. The diminutive player has 14 league goals for the Hunters.

Alidu Seidu

Seidu has played in 21 games for Clermont in the French Ligue 1 this season. The 22-year-old is a versatile defender who can play in various positions but is most often used as a right-back.

Seidu made his Clermont debut in a 1–1 Ligue 2 match with Toulouse FC on September 19, 2020 after leaving JMG Academy.

With the squad poised for a further trim heading into the World Cup, there is so much at stake and all the action means there will be a lot to bet on Betway during the qualifiers and the friendlies.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen) Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Dennis Odoi (Fulham), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes), Baba Abdul-Rahman (Reading FC)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (St. Pauli), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC) Elisha Owusu (Gent)

Wingers: Osman Bukari (Nantes), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Christopher Antwi Adjei (Bochum), Augustine Okrah (Bechem United), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes)

Strikers: Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kwasi Okyere-Wriedt (Holstein Kiel), Braydon Manu (SV Darmstadt), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)

Related