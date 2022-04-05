Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC vs Mbarara City FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday, 05-04-2022 @4pm

Vipers SC will be hoping to continue their march towards another Uganda Premier League title when they host Mbarara City on Tuesday.

Roberto Oliviera’s side were last in action midway through last month when they defeated Busoga United 2-0 at Kitende on March 16.

Despite the inactivity, they will take a six-point lead at the top of the standings and will be hoping to stretch that lead further following a loss by second-placed URA FC on Monday.

The Venoms seem to have picked form in the last few weeks as they have won all of their last five games in all competitions.

They are also unbeaten in their last eight league games (W6 D2) are their are clear indications that they are favourites for the title.

On Tuesday, they come up against a Mbarara City side that is desperate for points as the season edges closer to it’s end.

The Ankole Lions currently sit second from bottom and are five points adrift of safety.

They are winless in their last 13 League games with their last victory coming at the start of December in a 3-2 come-back win at home to Onduparaka FC.

During that period, they have drawn six times and lost on seven occasions.

It is worrying time at Kakyeka as the side looks destined for a return to the FUFA Big League for the first time since 2016.

However, if they can upset the odds and defeat Vipers, it could be a result that could kick-start the Ankole Lions’ great escape.

Vipers welcome back the quartet of Bobosi Byaruhanga, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa and Milton Karisa who have been on national team duty in the last couple of weeks. Paul Willa is out for the season while Umar Kyebatala is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a lengthy lay-off. Defender Bashir Asiku is back in contention after returning to training.

Mbarara will be without the trio of Jude Ssemugabi, Karim Ramathan and Soulymane Bamba.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides since November 2017.

In the past nine meetings, Vipers have won three, Mbarara City two with the other four games ending in draws.

Mbarara City’s two victories in this fixture, both came last season including a 3-2 come-back triumph at Kitende.

Vipers have won only one of their four home games against Vipers (D2 L1).

Vipers won the first meeting between the two sides, this season, 2-1 at Kakyeka.

Related

Continue Reading