Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Omondi Stadium

Saturday, 16-04-2022

KCCA FC’s hopes of winning the Uganda Premier League title this season suffered a massive blow as they lost 1-2 to leaders Vipers SC on Saturday.

The Kasasiro Boys who now sit 12 points off the pace, started brightly as they took the lead inside six minutes thanks to Denis Iguma’s header off Ashraf Mugume’s freekick.

Morley Byekwaso’s side looked to be in the driving seat, limiting the visitors to desperate efforts, one of which saw Bobosi Byaruhanga draw a low save from Benjamin Ochan.

However, just like he as done all season, Ceaser Manzoki levelled matters on 27 minutes. The striker showed excellent timing and precision as he headed Yunus Sentamu’s cross past Ochan.

Both side had chances to head into the break ahead with Sadat Anaku taking too long while through on goal before shooting weakly-while under pressure from Disan Galiwango-at Dennis Kiggundu in the Vipers goal.

At the other end, Byaruhanga saw a looping effort just about clear the cross bar while Hillary Mukundane headed straight at Ochan.

The game looked to be balanced at the start of the second half with either side in and out of it.

Manzoki raced into the KCCA area but shot over while Anaku forced Kiggundu into a saved.

A minute past the hour-mark, Manzoki flicked Halid Lwaliwa’s freekick into the path of Kalisa who headed the ball home to hand Vipers their first lead of the contest.

KCCA never really looked like getting back in the game as Vipers held on to three valuable points.

Victory sees the Venoms move to 58 points from 24 games and they now sit 12 ahead of second placed KCCA (46).

In their next fixtures, KCCA are away to BUL FC on Wednesday, April 20 while Vipers host Gaddafi FC on the same day.

