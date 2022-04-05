Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 2-0 Mbarara City FC

St. Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday, 05-04-2022

Vipers SC moved seven points clear at the top of the Uganda Premier League following a 2-0 victory at home to Mbarara City FC on Tuesday.

The Venoms were made to work for the opening goal and it came at the stroke of halftime as Najib Yiga glanced Disan Ggaliwango’s cross into the top corner.

The goal was relief to the Venoms faithful who would’ve been forgiven for thinking that their side would fall behind early.

Mbarara City who are five points adrift of safety looked the better side, in the final third, in the early exchanges.

David Ojok hit the post off a cross-shot, Henry Kitegeny dragged an effort wide while Charles Ssempa poked wide after he was played in by Jasper Aheebwa’s low cross.

Before Yiga’s opener, Vipers only telling effort on goal was Bobosi Byaruhanga’s fierce drive that sailed over.

As Mbarara faded at the start of the second half, Vipers took the initiative in search of a second and Manzoki nearly popped up with the goods but shot wide before Yunus Sentamu fired straight at Muhammad Ssekeba.

Mid-way through the second half, Mbarara thought they were denied a penalty after Livingston Mulondo appeared to foul Kitegenyi in the area.

Hopes of a Mbarara City come back were put to an end with twenty minutes to play as Kalisa capitalised on a defensive mix-up to fire in the second from just-inside the area.

Substitute Paul Mucurezi had a chance to net a third but shot over from outside the area.

Victory takes Vipers to 52 points for the season, seven ahead of second-placed KCCA FC.

For Mbarara City, they stay second from bottom on 19 points.

