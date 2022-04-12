Uganda Premier League

URA FC vs Vipers SC

Arena of Visions

Tuesday, 12-04-2022 @4pm

Vipers SC will be hoping to burry their poor run of results against URA FC when the two teams met at Ndejje on Tuesday afternoon..

The Venoms have recently struggled against the Tax Collectors and are without a victory against them in the past four encounters (D1 L3).

Roberto Oliviera’s side will also go into the game knowing that they have not won away to URA since a 1-0 victory back in January 2013. In that period, they have lost four and drawn as many in the eight games they have faced off.

However, the visitors will try and use their recent form as inspiration going into the game at the Arena of Visions.

They have won all of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice. The Venoms have also not tasted defeat in their last 11 outings, winning nine and drawing the other two.

In their last game, they took care of Mbarara City FC at Kitende in a game that they looked defensively sound and will hope they can exhibit a similar display against a URA side that is targeting a return to winning ways.

The Tax Collectors are coming off a run of two games without victory, drawing at home to Arua Hill and also losing 2-0 at BUL FC, last week.

Their last victory came against SC Villa at the end of March and they start the day nine points off top spot.

If they can take care of Vipers, it would be a monstrous victory that probably kick-start URA’s bid to end the season on a high.

Midfielder Moses Sseruyidde 8s expected to return for URA FC. Saidi Kyeyune and Patrick Mbowa who both missed the loss to BUL is also expected to feature on Tuesday. Hassan Kalega is back but not expected to play. Ashraf Mandela was left on the bench last time out and likely to be out of the starting lineup once again.

Vipers will continue to be without Paul Willa who has been ruled out for the season. Bashir Asiku returned to training and he is in contention. Umar Kyebatala and Ibrahim Orit are both long-term absentees.

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides since February 2011. In the past 23 meeting, URA have won eight, Vipers six with the other nine all ending in draws. URA come into the game unbeaten in their last four games against Vipers (W3 D1). The Tax Collectors have also not lost at home to Vipers in the last eight outings (W4 D4). URA defeated Vipers 2-0 when rhe two side met at Kitende earlier this season.

