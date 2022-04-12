Uganda Premier League

URA FC 0-3 Vipers SC

Arena of Visions

Tuesday, 11-04-2022

Vipers SC moved a step closer to a second Uganda Premier League crown in as many years as they defeated URA FC 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Venoms who had not won away to the Tax Collectors since 2013, were rampant on the day, with captain Halid Lwaliwa, Ceaser Manzoki and Yunus Sentamu all on target.

After a balanced start to the game, Lwaliwa poked home Ceaser Manzoki’s knock-down on the second time of asking after his initial attempt had been cleared off the line.

Nine minutes before halftime, Manzoki took responsibility from the spot kick after Hudu Mulikyi’s clumsy foul on Ssentamu, to fire Vipers into a 2-0 halftime lead.

After the break, URA tried to force the issue and forge a way back into the contest but were left vulnerable on the counter.

They would pay dearly as Ssentamu lashed onto a Milton Kalisa headed flick before racing onto the ball, dinking it over Alionzi Nafian and then sliding it into the back of the net.

The Uganda Cranes striker injured himself in the process and would later be taken off alongside goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora who just like Ssentamu, hurt himself during the game.

Victory takes Vipers to 55 points for the season, nine ahead of second-placed Vipers with seven games to play.

For URA, they stay 3rd with 43 points from 25 games.

In the other games played on Tuesday, Mbarara City defeated Police FC 3-0 at Kakyeka while UPDF FC were 2-0 winners away to Busoga United.

