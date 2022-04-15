Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC vs SC Villa

Green Light Stadium, Arua

Friday, April 15

With the relegation battle heating up by the day, Onduparaka FC and SC Villa will enter their contest on Friday knowing how vital it might prove to be at the end of the season.

The two sides clash at the Green Light Stadium in Arua and will be hoping to steal three valuable points from each other.

Onduparaka are one of the in-form side of the division having won all of their last three games. They have defeated Mbarara City, Wakiso Giants and Police FC.

They ra playing some decent football and should be confident that they can take care of Villa and edge closer to securing their top flight status next season.

Before a kick of the ball on Friday, the Caterpillars sit in 10th with 27 points, three above Bright Stars who occupy the final relegation spot (14th).

For Villa, they are seeking a return to winning ways following defeat in thier last contest.

The Jogoos who had won three of their previous four contest, lost 2-1 to Express FC last weekend.

It was a result that left them in the thick of the relegation scrap and they head to Arua knowing they cannot afford to slip up.

Villa are 12th on the standings with 25 points from 24 games.

Onduparaka welcome back the duo of John Rogers and Matata Gabriel who didn’t feature last game due to suspension. Okocha Rashid is still serving a Suspension. Agau Rashid is still injured. Atamba Nathaniel is out with malaria and the game is early for Gaddafi Gadinho who is yet to attain proper fitness.

Villa are expected to be without defender Kenneth Ssemakula who has a thigh injury. Goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto got injured in the loss to Express and will sit this one out. Charles Bbale, Isma Mugulusi and Ronald Ssekiganda are long-term absentees.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides since the first in October 2016. In the past 14 meetings, Villa have won nine times, Onduparaka four with the other ending in a 0-0 draw. Villa have won six of their last eight matches against Onduparaka (D1 L1). Last season, either side won their respective home contest with Onduparaka winning 1-0 in Arua. Villa beat Onduparaka 1-0 when the two sides met in Njeru early this season.

