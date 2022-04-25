Uganda Cup

SC Villa vs BUL FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Monday, 25-04-2022 @3pm

The Uganda Cup quarter-finals will continue on Monday with another all-Uganda Premier League affair as SC Villa hosts BUL FC.

Both sides are hoping to attain glory in the Cup this season as a boost for their campaigns.

Villa have been struggling in the League and are yet to confirm their status for the season.

They currently occupy 10th on the standings with 28 points, just four above the relegation zone.

Despite the struggles in the League, Villa have found solace in the Cup.

They have taken care of Super Eagles, Express FC and Onduparaka in the initial rounds of the competition to reach this stage.

Eyeing for a first major trophy since 2015, the Jogoos are optimistic they can win this year’s crown and move level with both KCCA FC and Express FC (10 each) as the most successful sides in the Cup since it’s inception.

In their path is BUL FC who are having their best season since promoting to the top flight.

The Eastern Giants are in the last 8 of the Cup and also sit 4th in the League, their heights position at this point.

After getting a walk-over in the round of 64, Alex Isabirye’s side has gone on to eliminate Busoga United and Bright Stars in the last two rounds.

Being one of the most in-form sides in the second round, BUL will fancy their chances against Villa on Monday.

Booma FC and Vipers SC are the two sides who have already confirmed their spots in the last four of the competition.

