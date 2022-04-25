Capricorn Tri-Series

6th T20 Match

Capricorn Eagles v Victoria Pearls

Uganda 93/3

Namibia 99/5

Namibia won by 5 wickets

The numbers might not tell the whole story but the Victoria Pearls had a decent game until the final 5 overs of the game.

Edelle Van Zyl (27) played a blinder of an inning and completely took the game away from Uganda.

Uganda was asked to bat 1st and despite losing debutant Jimia Mohammed and Kevin Awino early a 48 run partnership between Rita Musamali (27) and Janet Mbabazi (32 not out) pushed the score along to 93/3 in 20 overs.

In defence of their total, Uganda started well, very mean with runs with the Namibians forced to work hard for their runs until Edelle Van Zyl put together a good partnership with Kayleen Green to get Namibia over the line with a ball to spare.

The final of the Tri-Series will be contested by the hosts Namibia who will take on Zimbabwe. The Victoria Pearls return home on Friday morning.

