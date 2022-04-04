Uganda Premier League

BUL FC vs URA FC

Kyabazinga Stadium

Monday, 04-04-2022 @4pm

URA FC will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they travel away to BUL FC on Monday afternoon.

The Tax Collectors drew 0-0 with Arua Hill SC in their last game and missed out on a chance to close the gap on leaders Vipers SC who were not in action last week.

Sam Timbe’s side have another opportunity to move within three points of the Venoms, once again, with the latter not in action until Tuesday.

Sitting in 2nd, a point above third-placed KCCA, URA will also hope to move four points clear of the Kasasiro Boys.

Playing away from home has not been a good hunting spot for URA lately as they have won only one of their past four contests on the road (D2 L1). However, if they can get going on the afternoon, URA have the ability to take all three points from Bugembe.

For BUL, they are coming off two successive draws in their last two games and will also want to pick up all three points.

Alex Isabirye’s side have been one of the most impressive sides in the division this season but will be bothered by their last two games as they drew 1-1 away to both Busoga United and Mbarara City, sides they feel they should get the better of.

A return to Bugembe should be a welcome side for the Eastern Giants who have won all of their last three home games, nine goals and conceding just once.

Currently in 4th, they are level on points (38) with 5th placed Arua Hill SC and they know that they have to keep on winning games if they are to shrug off the Leopards and achive a top-four finish.

Against URA, it is expected to be a tough contest and having already lost at home to both Vipers and Express FC, it will not be a pleasant sight of another big boy coming into their backyard.

BUL FC will be without Pascal Ngobi who is suspended for the encounter. Goalkeeper Saidi Keni has recovered from injury but will be a game-time decision.

URA FC welcome back goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian who has returned from national team duty with the Uganda Cranes. Hassan Kalega is back but not expected to feature. Captain Shafik Kagimu who has started the last couple of games on the bench is set to start. Moses Sseruyidde got injured in the game against Arua Hill SC and he is expected to miss out.

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides since November 2011.

In the past 21 meetings, URA have been dominant in this fixture winning 10 and losing just twice with the other nine contests ending in draws.

URA are unbeaten in their last seven matches against BUL (W3 D4). The last time BUL defeated the Tax Collectors was in 1-0 win back in February 2018.

URA picked six points off BUL last season. However, they two sides drew 2-2 when they met in Ndejje early this season.

