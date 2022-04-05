Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 05-04-2022 @2pm

UPDF FC vs KCCA FC

Bombo Military Grounds

After nearly 20 days since their last Uganda Premier League game, KCCA FC will be aiming to closevthe gap between themselves and table leaders Vipers SC when they visit UPDF FC in a lunch-time kickoff at the Bombo Military Barracks on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Boys who played out a 1-1 draw with Police FC in their previous game, last month, come into the game knowing the importance of it as their direct competitors Vipers SC will be playing later in the day.

KCCA will no doubt come into the fixture with lots of positive’s from the sick bay that will see their head coach Morley Byekwaso returning to the dugout after missing their previous two league games.

With their last win coming in February as they beat Onduparaka FC at home, KCCA will be eager to also return to winning ways after failing to win a game in their last four across all competitions.

In addition, the Morely Byekwaso headed side will also have sights on completing a league double against UPDF after a hard fought 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Lugogo thanks to Charles Lwanga’s late brace.

On the other hand, UPDF come in the game at home a highly motivated side after finally winning a game since November.

The Brian Ssenyondo headed side were 3-1 winners against Gaddafi FC in their previous outing.

Sitting ninth on the log with 27 points, UPDF are not yet safe as they are just seven points above the relegation zone.

Hosts welcome back defender James Begisa who missed out the previous games away with the Uganda Cranes in Uzbekistan for the Navruz Cup. They will be without forward Rodgers Mugisha who is nursing an injury while Ezekiel Katende and Okao Jacob are doubtful. Midfielder Andrew Kawooya won’t feature as he can’t play against his parent club. Experienced Mudde Musa and former KCCA FC defender Bernard Muwanga are both ruled out.

For KCCA FC, they welcome back head coach Morely Byekwaso who has missed the previous two games for the club due to illness. Peter Magambo is also back from a long-term injury that as seen him not feature for the club this season. Midfielder Yasser Mugerwa also returns for the club after fully recovering from an injury. Gift Ali, Derrick Ochan are ruled out with injury and fever respectively. Also Midfielder Usama Arafat misses out for the visitors after accumulated Yellow cards.

In their previous five meetings, KCCA FC have won thrice and sharing spoils twice. UPDF are winless in that period.

UPDF beat Gaddafi 3-1 away from home in their previous league game and are currently ninth on the log with 27 points from 23 games.

KCCA FC on the other hand are third on the log with 42 points, seven behind leaders Vipers Sc and 1 behind URA FC in second.

KCCA FC have failed to win a league game on their previous two attempts.

Related