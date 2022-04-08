Castle Lite T20I Series

Friday Result

-Uganda 127 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs

-Namibia 128 runs for 2 wickets in 18.4 overs

-Namibia won by 8 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)_

Fixture – Saturday April 9

Namibia vs. Uganda

11am, Trustco United CC

Left-hand opening batsman Simon Ssesazi stroked a beautiful run-a-ball half century of 54 comprising of six well-timer boundaries and a meaty six over deep square and the trio of spinners Frank Nsubuga (0/19 in 4 overs), namesake Frank Akankwasa (1/22 in 4) and paceman Cosmas Kyewuta (0/3 in 2) showed glimpses of fine form but couldn’t save Uganda from going down by 8 wickets to Namibia in the opener of the Castle Lite T20I Series at the Trustco United Cricket Club Oval in Windhoek this afternoon (Friday).

The few moments of lapses; poor execution with the bat in the last three overs that yielded only 10-odd runs as they set 127 runs and adventurous bowling that cost 50-odd runs in five overs between the 5th and 9th were the difference as the hosts grit their teeth to cross the finish line with just eight balls remaining.

Riazat Ali Shah, whose two overs cost 23 runs, and Dinesh Nakrani (0/37 in 3.4 overs) were the guilty parties with the ball as Namibia’s Man of Match Stephen Baard (52 off 47) and out-of-retirement Jean Pierre Kotze (39 off 30) gave the Eagles an opening partnership of 70 runs in 9.2 overs.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus offered the finishing touches with a solid 28-ball 27.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Uganda will be looking to level the three-match series in the morning blitz at the same oval.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane has asked his troops to keep it simple as there is still a lot of cricket left in the series.

