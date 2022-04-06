Defending champions Vipers SC have been drawn to face Wakiso Giants in the quarter finals of the 2022 Uganda Cup.

This was confirmed on Wednesday, April 6th during the draw held at FUFA House in Mengo.

The draws were overseen by FUFA Excom member Rodgers Mulindwa alongside Professional Leagues’ manager Shawn Mubiru and SC Villa legend Paul Mukatabala.

The 2022 quarter final games will be played between 23rd and 27th of April 2022.

Vipers ejected Kataka FC to reach this years quarter finals while Wakiso Giants took care of UPDF FC.

2021 finalists BUL FC have been drawn away fixture to record League champions Sc Villa.

The complete puzzle of the quarter finals

-Booma FC Vs Maroons

-Mbarara City Vs Mbale Heroes

-Wakiso Giants Vs Vipers Sc

-SC Villa Vs BUL FC

