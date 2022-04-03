Uganda Cup

Onduparaka FC 0-1 SC Villa

AbaBet Green Light Stadium

Sunday, 03-04-2022

SC Villa stormed the last 8 of the 2022 Uganda Cup thanks to a hard fought 1-0 ,win over Onduparaka FC on Sunday.

Benson Muhindo scored the only goal of the afternoon on nine minutes.

Villa who have shown signs of improvement in the last few games were forced to sit back and sock up the pressure for most of the game as Onduparaka threw all they could at them.

Shaban Muhammad got the best chance to equalize but his header from inside the area was tipped away to safety by Martin Ssenkooto.

Villa have now lost only one of their last seven games and are now one of eight teams in the quarter finals.

Both side will now shift attention to the Uganda Premier as they hope to fend off relegation to the FUFA Big League.

Villa now join Vipers SC, Maroons, Mbale Heroes, BUL FC, Wakiso Giants, Mbarara City and Kitara Regional League side Booma FC as this year’s Uganda Cup quarter finalists.

