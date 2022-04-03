Uganda Cup

Onduparaka FC vs SC Villa

AbaBet Green Light Stadium

Sunday, 03-04-2022 @3pm

Onduparaka FC will host SC Villa at the Green Light Stadium in Arua in the final Uganda Cup round of 16 contest.

The game was postponed as the Jogoos still the matter of their round of 32 contest against Express FC, to settle.

Both sides have relatively struggled this season but have shown signs of improvement in the last few weeks.

For Onduparaka, they have lost only one of their last five games across all competitions, winning three and drawing the other.

They are coming off an impressive 2-1 win away to Wakiso Giants FC in the League.

That victory in Wakissha was achieved without captain Shaban Muhammad who was suspended. Shaban is expected to return and lead the attack on Sunday. Rashid Agau has recovered from injury and also in contention to feature.

For Villa, they welcome back captain and goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige who has been out for a while. Charles Bbale, Isma Mugulusi and Ronald Ssekiganda are long-term absentees.

Just like Onduparaka, Villa have lost only one of their past six games in all competitions, winning four and drawing the other.

The Jogoos are also coming off a 2-1 victory away to Wakiso Giants FC in their last league game.

Onduparaka and Villa will be meeting for the 14th time since the first in 2016. Villa have won eight of the previous 13 meetings, Onduparaka four with the other ending in a draw.

Villa heads into the contest having won five of their last seven games against the Caterpillars (D1 L1). The first meeting between the two sides, this season, ended in a 2-1 victory for Villa at Njeru. However, Onduparaka beat Villa 1-0 the last time the two faced off in Arua.

The seven teams that have already qualified for the last 8 include; Vipers SC, Mbale Heroes, BUL FC, Maroons FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Booma FC and Mbarara City FC.

Related