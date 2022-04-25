Stanbic Uganda Cup – Quarter Finals

SC Villa 1-2 BUL FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Monday, 25-04-2022

SC Villa’s dream of winning a record equalling 10th Uganda Cup crown came to a crashing end as they lost 1-2 at home to BUL FC on Monday.

The Jogoos looked to be on course to a semi final appearance in their year’s competition as they took a 15th minute lead through Saddam Masereka whose first-time shot crept through the hands of Emmanuel Kalyowa and into the back of the net.

However, they were pegged back 11 minutes to halftime as Karim Ndugwa nodded in from close range, his 5th goal of the competition.

Villa were handed a golden opportunity to regain their lead just before halftime but captain Saddam Juma sent his effort over-from the spot-after the Jogoos’ other Saddam (Masereka) was fouled in the area.

Mid-way through the second half, George Kasonko was shown a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Amir Kakomo but Villa could not capitalise on the one-man advantage as they failed to find a winner in normal time.

Five minutes before the end of extra time, a combination of poor defending by substitute Umar Lutalo and suspect goalkeeping from Martin Ssenkooto allowed Ibrahim Nsimbe to sneak-in at the near post and header the winner for the visitors.

It is a contest that the Villa faithful will feel they did not do enough to win on a day that all seemed to go their way.

For BUL, they keep their dream season going and hope to win their first major trophy since inception.

The Eastern Giants who were humiliated in the final, last season, join Vipers SC and Booma in their year’s final.

The other quarter final will be played on Wednesday with Mbarara City hosting Mbale Heroes at Kakyeka Stadium.

