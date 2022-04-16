Uganda Cranes Regional Tour

Kampala Region Select Side 1-3 Uganda Cranes

St. Mbaga Major Seminary, Ggaba

Saturday, April 16

The Uganda Cranes continued their preparations for the upcoming AFCON and CHAN qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Kampala Region Select team on Saturday.

Proline’s Hakim Kiwanuka and Express FC forward Martin Kizza scored for Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s sidebwhole Denis Olara was in target for Kampala Region Select.

The Cranes started strong with Kizza, Marvin Youngman and Faruku Miya coming close.

Kiwanuka eventually broke the deadlock on 20 minutes as he headed home from a Miya freekick.

Kizza doubled the lead seven minutes later as his tame effort from outside the area slipped through Ronald Kabirinage’s hands and crept into the back of the net.

Kampala Select was struggling to find their footing in the game but Solomon Walusimbi nearly pulled one back only for Alionzi Nafian to parry his effort to safety.

Seven minutes to the break, Kiwanuka added a third, once again heading home Miya’s delivery.

At the start of the second half, Kampala Region Select Team coach Michael Lukyamuzi made three changes, taking off Lam Dew, Jamir Muhusin and John Ben Nakibinge for Bruno Mukwaya, Mike Mbuga and Albert Kitenge.

There was improvement for the home side as they tried to forge a way forward.

Ten minutes to full time, Kampala Region struck through Olara who sloted past Alionzi from close range.

This is the Cranes second victory in as many games having also defeated Masaza Cup Select 2-1 on Friday.

