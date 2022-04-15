Build-up Game

Masaza Cup Select Side 1-2 Uganda Cranes

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Friday, April 15

The Uganda Cranes continued their preparations for the upcoming AFCON and CHAN qualifiers with a 2-1 victory against a Buganda Masaza Select Side on Friday.

In the contest played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Faruku Miya and Sharif Ssaka netted for Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side while Abudallah Sentongo scored for the Select Side.

As expected, the Cranes asserted their authority early and could’ve taken the lead inside two minutes only for Martin Kizza’s effort to head just-wide.

They would however not be kept at bay for long as Moses Aliro set up Miya to open the scoring on 18 minutes.

Proline’s Hakim Kiwanuka had two good chances to double the Cranes’ lead before halftime but failed to hit the target on both occasions.

At halftime, Micho made changes to the team, replacing the entire XI that started.

The Select side pounced on Cranes’ inability to turn dominace into a second goal as Sentongo eqaulized three minutes into the second half.

However, parity lasted just seven minutes as Ssaka struck a second for the Cranes to ensure they regain their lead.

Four minutes from time, Emmanuel Mukisa was shown a second yellow card to see the Cranes finish the game with 10 men.

Uganda Cranes will now shift their attention to the Kampala Select team that they will face on Saturday, April 16 at the St. Mbaga Major Seminary in Ggaba.

