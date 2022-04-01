The Premier League has some of the best African goalscorers in the sport. These are the players to keep an eye on before making soccer Betway wagers. Let’s look at the five players that are at the top of their games.

Mohamad Salah

Playing for Liverpool, Mohamad Salah has scored more hat tricks than any other player in the history of the game. For this reason, he is among the world’s best football players. A lot of this is due to his skills in dribbling and finishing, as well as the speed at which he moves down the field.

And he’s in the history books for more than just his hat tricks. He also made history as the second player in the sport to score points in league opening games for a record breaking four years in a row.

Yakubu Ayegbeni

Yakubu Ayebeni is also among the top players in the sport. He is ranked number three of Nigeria’s highest scorer. Only three other African players have scored more goals in than Premier League than Yakubu has. However, this star player only had to wait until his second Premier League game to score his first goal.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is a star in his own right, having held is own against Mohamad Salah in many games. He has twice been ranked among FIFA’s best male players. The first time was in 2019, where he rankekd fifth, and the second time was in 2020, where he ranked fourth.

Mane took his team to the UEFA Champions League Finals for two years in a row, and in 2019 helped win the finals. By the end of the 2018-2019 season he shared the top goalscorer position with one other player. This won him the Premier League Golden Boot. He helped Senegal make history in 2018, having only been the second time ever that the team competed in the FIFA World Cup.

Emmanuel AdebayorSuccess is nothing new to Emmanuel Adebayor. In 2008 he was crowned the African Footballer of the Year. Since then he has gone on to have an illustrious career. By the end of 2020 no other football player in the history of his country earned more than Emmanuel did. Though he has been loyal to Togo’s teams, he could have played on almost any Nigerian team.

Didier Drogba

No one in the history of African football has scored more points than Didier Drogba. His time with Chelsea helped him make history. No other foreign player has scored goals for Chelsea more than he has.

Didier’s record for scoring goals means he has played in many of the biggest games in the sport. This is where he is said to give his best performances on the field.

These five players have all done their part to help put African football on the map. Each of them has earned the right to be in the spotlight and have sucessfully become the Premier League’s top goalscorers.

Related