Match Summaries

In Lugogo

Aziz Damani v Olila Cricket Club

Game 1

Olila Cricket Club 74/5

Aziz Damani 71/8

Olila won by 3 runs

Game 2

Aziz Damani 93/6

Olila Cricket Club 82/5

Aziz Damani won by 11 runs

In Kyambogo

Wanderers v Soroti Challengers

Game 1

Soroti Challengers 105/7

Wanderers 105/6

Soroti Challengers won super over

Game 2

Soroti Challengers 98/5

Wanderers 99/6

Wanderers won by 4 wickets

The only thing Aziz Damani failed to do this season was finish unbeaten.

They lost by 3 runs to Olila Cricket Club on Saturday but the champions came back-hard in the afternoon to win by 11 runs.

Aziz Damani managed to win 9 out of 10 games as they clinched their 4th title in a row. The title came with a cash prize of 1M shillings.

In Kyambogo, Soroti Challengers and Wanderers battled for second place with both teams stuck on 10 points apiece.

Soroti Challengers managed to win the morning via two super overs as the sides couldn’t be separated in the 1st game. That win moved Soroti Challengers into second place momentarily.

In the afternoon, Wanderers was more composed as they closed out a 4 wicket win and reclaim second place because of a better net run-rate.

This is the highest finish for Wanderers since their promotion back to the top flight and they also earned themselves 500,000 for their efforts.

While the curtain is closing on the 2022 national women’s T20 League, the Victoria Pearls will be traveling to Namibia on April 18 to take on Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Individual Awards Winners

*Best Bowler – Janet Mbabazi ( Soroti Challengers)

*Best Batter – Gloria Obukor ( Aziz Damani)

*Best Fielder – Christine Anayo (Soroti Challengers)

*Best Wicketkeeper – Maria Nyende Kagoya (Aziz Damani)

*MVP – Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers)

