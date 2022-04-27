Stanbic Uganda Cup – Quarter Finals

Mbarara City FC vs Mbale Heroes FC

Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Wednesday, April 27 @3pm

Mbarara City and Mbale Heroes will clash in the Uganda Cup last quarter final clash at the Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The two sides will be hoping to reach the last four of the competition and brighten their chances of winning this year’s crown.

Mbarara City will head into the contest as favourites to progress as they play in a higher division as compared to their opposition.

The Ankole Lions will also have what may prove to be pivotal home advantage.

Sadiq Ssempiji’s side eliminated Six O’clock and URA FC in the round of 64 and 32 respectively.

They then upped it up as they thrashed Iganga TC 4-0 in the round of 16 to book a spot in the last eight.

Last season, Mbarara City were eliminated at the round of 32 by URA.

For Mbale Heroes, they are hoping to continue their dream run in the Uganda Cup.

Since their victory in the competition back in 1999, the club has since been relegated to the lower tiers of Ugandan football and are not showing signs that they will return to the Uganda Premier League anytime soon.

The Mbale based side took care of Blacks Power and NEC in the round of 64 and 32 respectively.

They then produced one of the shocks of the round of 16 as they eliminated Police FC thanks to a 1-0 victory at Lugogo.

It will not be an easy task trying to get past Mbarara City but it surely is in Mbale Heroes’ ability to do so.

Booma FC, defending champions Vipers SC and BUL FC are the three sides that have already booked a spot in the last four of the competition.

