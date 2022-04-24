Uganda Cup

Sunday, April 24

Wakiso Giants 1-3 Vipers

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Vipers beat Wakiso Giants 3-1 in a Uganda cup quarter-finals game played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Sunday.

Yunus Ssentamu’s brace and Bobosi Byaruhanga’s first half goal ensured the defending champions reached this years semi-finals.

Sam Ssenyonjo’s late strike wasn’t enough to save Wakiso Giants’ campaign.

Wakiso Giants could have taken the lead early but Moses Aliro was denied by the crossbar after Titus Ssematimba did the donkey work to set-up the former KCCA FC player.

Vipers produced their magic as Frank Zaga beat Wakiso Giants defense to beautifully tee-up Byaruhanga who slotted past Derrick Emukule and put the visitors ahead.

Vipers looked to be in control but could not find a second before halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Ssentamu doubled the visitors’ lead off Militon Karisa’s pass.

Milton Karisa came close to scoring the third for Vipers but his header was kept out by Emukule.

A few minutes after his introduction, Bright Anukani set up Karisa but his efforts was once again kept out.

Nine minutes to play, Ssentamu scored his fifth goal of the competition tapping in after he collected from Byaruhanga’s assist.

Four minutes later, Ssenyonjo scored for the hosts but it was late for the falling Giants.

After they were ejected, Wakiso Giants have missed out on reaching their first semi finals of the Uganda Cup.

For Vipers, they now join Booma who beat Maroons FC on Saturday, in this years semi-finals.

Related

Continue Reading