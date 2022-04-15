Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC 1-0 SC Villa

Green Light Stadium

Friday, 15-04-2022

Shaban Muhammed scored the only goal of the game as Onduparaka FC defeated SC Villa 1-0 on Friday.

The striker who has now scored 12 goals this season lashed onto a longball before firing it past the hapless Meddie Kibirige in the Jogoos goal.

It was an afternoon that was dominated by Onduparaka and they were unfortunate not to score more.

Shaban rattled the cross bar midway through the second half while James Jericho and Emmanuel Oketch fired straight at Yiga Joseph when presented with good chances.

For Villa, they did not create enough infront of goal to trouble the hosts.

Saddam Masereka’s shot-cross that was tipped over by Mathais Muwanga was their only telling attempt on target.

The win eases Onduparaka’s relegation worries as they climb into 8th on the log with 30 points from 24 games.

For Villa, they drop to 12th with 25 points, one above the relegation zone.

In their next fixtures, SC Villa host Mbarara City FC on Tuesday, April 19 while Onduparaka will be away to Express FC three days later.

The other game played on Friday saw BUL FC defeat Gaddafi 2-0 at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

