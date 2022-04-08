Uganda Premier League

Police FC 1-4 Onduparaka FC

Omondi Stadium

Friday, 08-04-202

Onduparaka moved six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 4-2 victory over Police FC on Friday.

Shaban Muhammad scored three of the four goals to take his tally for the season to 11, two behind leader Steven Mukwala (13).

The pacey striker who has improved as the season is progressing, netted one in the first half and twice in the second to ensure the Caterpillars register a much needed victory.

Emmanuel Oketch added a fourth late on an afternoon that that the visitors deserved all points for their tenacity.

Shaban raced onto Masoor Safi’s well weighted through ball to poke past Tom Ikara and hand the visitors the lead on 22 minutes.

Four minutes after Juma Balinya pulled Police level from a penalty, Shaban lashed onto a longball before his control took him past Ikara to slot into an empty net.

He completed his hattrick in predatory fashion as a James Jericho low cross found him unmarked at the near post to walk the ball home.

To compound the hosts’ misery, Emmanuel Oketch found himself one-on-one with Ikara, late and the forward made no mistake as he slotted under the custodian’s body and into the back of the net.

Police looked suspect from the very start with their high-line defence allowing the Onduparaka attackers to sneak in behind.

Shaban failed to gather an Oketch through-pass before Norman Ojik forced Ikara into an angled save.

After Shaban opened the scoring, Ojik had a glorious opportunity to add a second but sloted wide with only Ikara to beat.

Police who looked out of sorts in both the build up and trying to initiate attacks, had a few sniffs on goal as Balinya shot tamely at Mathais Muwanga, Mugera Misi forced a superb save from the former Express goalkeeper while Mawejje fired over off a Frank Kalanda chest-down.

The result takes Onduparaka into 9th with 27 points while Police drops to 13th, three points below the Caterpillars.

